Naira depreciates by 6% against Dollar at the official market

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,234.49 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost N64.50.

This represents a 5.51 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, April 19, when it exchanged at N1,169.99 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to 110.17 million dollars on Monday, up from 86.68 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,295.00 and N1,051.00 against the dollar.(www.naija247news.com).

