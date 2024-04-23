Menu
Climate change

“Lagos State Govt Plans 2,000 CNG Buses & 231 EVs for Cleaner Transport”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Lagos residents are set to experience cleaner transportation options within the state, with the government’s announcement of plans to introduce 2,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and 231 electric vehicles (EVs) by specific deadlines.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the commissioner for transportation in Lagos State, revealed this initiative during the commencement of the 2024 ministerial briefing in Ikeja on Tuesday. Osiyemi stated that the government is collaborating with private firms under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to acquire the CNG buses, which will be rolled out in two phases of 1,000 buses each. This move aims to alleviate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal on the residents of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest commercial city.

“We’re forging partnerships with private operators to introduce over 2,000 CNG buses, offering residents a carbon-free emission environment,” Osiyemi announced. He added, “We also plan to introduce approximately 231 electric vehicles on our roads to supplement the existing fleet of diesel and petrol vehicles. This initiative aims to provide cheaper, safer, and more environmentally friendly energy options for Lagos residents and Nigerians nationwide.”

Furthermore, the commissioner highlighted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s efforts to conduct a survey to determine the required number of commercial buses per route, facilitating more efficient traffic management strategies.

Regarding traffic enforcement, Osiyemi mentioned the utilization of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, which captured approximately 856,680 traffic violations over the past year. “The ANPR technology also identifies traffic offenses such as vehicles moving against the flow of traffic. From January 2023 to March 2024, the ANPR system recorded 856,680 violations,” he explained.

