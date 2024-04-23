NEWS

VANGUARD AWARDS

POLITICS

METRO

BUSINESS

SPORTS

EDITORIAL

COLUMNS

ALLURE

E-EDITIONS

NEWS

April 23, 2024

Justin Bieber’s close friend, Rapper Chris King shot dead

Rapper Chris King

Rapper Chris King performs live on stage during the ‘Tripp At Knight Tour’ at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on September 19, 2021 in Miami, Fla. (Johnny Louis / Getty Images)

A close friend of Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd, rapper Chris King, has been confirmed killed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident, according to police reports happened early Saturday morning in Nashville, Los Angeles. He was 32.

The artist, born Christopher Cheeks, was in an alleyway between Hayes and Church streets in Nashville at 2:30 a.m. with a 29-year-old man (who was not named), when according to Nashville police, three men attempted to rob them. Both King and the 29-year-old man were shot in the altercation, though the 29-year-old survived.

Los Angeles Times reported that King was found in the parking garage of the nearby Hayes Street Hotel and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Bieber, a former roommate of King’s, reposted a photo of the two to Instagram, writing “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

Trippie Redd also mourned the loss of his friend, writing “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! I can’t catch a break.”

“I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking,” he continued. “He had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.”

Over a decade-long career, King releases scores of mixtapes and LPs, including the long-running “Luck of the Snotty” series. King released a new single, “Seeing Double Seeing Double,” on April 8.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...