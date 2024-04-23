Emeka Ihedioha Resigns from PDP, Citing Party’s Departure from Core Values

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has tendered his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressing his disillusionment with the party’s current trajectory.

In a letter dated April 23, 2024, addressed to the PDP chairman in Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Ihedioha lamented the party’s divergence from his personal principles, stating that it was veering in the wrong direction.

According to the former governor, the PDP, as it stands, is incapable of effecting internal reforms, upholding its own regulations, or providing credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha’s letter, obtained by Naija247news, outlined his longstanding association with the PDP since its inception in 1998, during which he actively contributed to its growth and transformation. However, he expressed regret that recent developments within the party compelled him to reassess his allegiance.

He stated, “Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

In light of these circumstances, Ihedioha declared his immediate resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, affirming his commitment to continuing his engagement in the advancement of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one,” he concluded, signaling his readiness to contribute to Nigeria’s political landscape beyond party affiliations.

