Dana aircraft skid off due to wet surface of the runway – Management

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Dana Airlines has grounded its aircraft, with registration number 5N BKI, after skidding off the runway at the domestic winf of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the aircraft skidded off due to the wet surface of the runway caused by the early morning downpour in Lagos.

It was further gathered that the aircraft flew into Lagos from Abuja with 83 passengers and flight crew members onboard the aircraft.

Also, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has deployed investigators to the site of the incident.

However, in a press statement by the head, Corporate Communications, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, he said all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

According to him, the incident has been reported to necessary safety agencies and the aircraft involved has been grounded by the airlines’ maintenance team for further investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

