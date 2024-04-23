Menu
Nigeria

Customs adjusts FX rate for duties clearance twice in four days

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate for customs duties clearance has been changed for the second time in less four days.

Checks on the exchange rate window of the Nigeria Customs Service exchange rate portal shows that the exchange rate has been adjusted for the second time since 18th April 2024.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had earlier stated in response to complaints over the frequent changes in the Customs’ Fx rate that the exchange rate on the data of the Form M application will be used in calculating the duties collection.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), regularly adjusts the exchange rate to align with the official market rate on the NAFEM window, resulting in frequent changes in the rate.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

