Carter Efe calls out Sydney Talker over Khaid’s health status

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Skitmaker, Carter Efe, publicly drags his colleague, Sydney Talker, as regards the health status of his record label signee, Khaid.

Recall that Sydney Talker had recently asked Nigerians to pray for Khaid after he was admitted in the hospital due to internal bleeding.

Since the video of him in the hospital, little update has been provided about his health status.

Carter Efe who is a close friend of Sydney Carter took to his Instagram live to call him out for hushing the situation.

He claimed he has been calling Sydney to ask for updates because he’s worried and many people have reached out to him to inquire about Khaid.

However, Sydney has refused to pick his calls and speak on the matter.(www.naija247news.com).

