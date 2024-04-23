Bobrisky appeals sentence, offers to pay ₦50k fine for each charge

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bobrisky‘s legal representative appeals to the court to replace the crossdresser’s verdict with a penalty of a ₦50,000 fine for each charge.

The controversial figure, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky lodged a notice of appeal on Monday, challenging the six-month maximum sentence issued by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

This came after Okuneye faced charges from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts related to naira abuse and pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On April 12, Justice Awogboro sentenced Okuneye to six months in jail without the possibility of a fine, emphasizing that the ruling should discourage others from misusing and defacing the naira.

Nonetheless, Okuneye’s attorney, Bimbo Kusanu, lodged a notice of appeal, urging the Court of Appeal to nullify the maximum sentence.

Kusanu requests the court to replace the sentence with an option of a ₦50,000 fine for each charge.

In the appeal notification, the attorney argues that the trial court imposed the harshest sentence on Bobrisky, who had no prior criminal convictions.

Kusanu points out that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), there is alternatives for a lesser sentence.

He contends that the sentence against Okuneye by the trial court was overly punitive and contrary to the mandatory provisions of the ACJA.

The appellant’s counsel asserts that the trial court overlooked Okuneye’s positive background and swift cooperation during legal proceedings, such as promptly pleading guilty to the charge and responding promptly to the EFCC‘s summons.

Kusanu argues that the trial court did not exercise its judicial discretion appropriately while sentencing Okuneye, resulting in a miscarriage of justice against the appellant.(www.naija247news.com).

