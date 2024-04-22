Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

We’ve resumed prosecution of Boko Haram suspects across Nigeria — Ribadu

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu said the Federal Government has resumed prosecution of Boko Haram suspects across Nigeria.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this at a 2-day High-level African Counter-terrorism Summit in Abuja on Monday.

“We have resumed the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects across the country,” the National Security Adviser said.

According to him, Nigeria is also gathering intelligence on the activities of Boko Haram and the Islamic State–West Africa Province (ISWAP), to tackle the groups headlong.

Ribadu said the summit highlights the strategic commitment of Nigeria to the UN Counter-terrorism agreement, adding that Africa faces threats from diverse terrorist groups who exploit local vulnerabilities.

He added that Nigeria has broadened its approach to counter the evolving security threats posed by activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP, including the use of digital assets.

He said Nigeria is dealing decisively with all drivers of violent extremism, including economic and social enablers while enhancing intelligence gathering through enhanced inter-agency collaboration and confidence building with citizens.

He also said Nigeria is strengthening its judiciary to effectively deal with cases of terrorism and has earmarked a fund to boost counter-terrorism efforts.

On his part, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said the success of the United Nations lies in the collaboration of African countries towards providing African-based solutions.

The 2-day high-level summit is expected to, among other things, produce solutions to the multifaceted security threats in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The summit is being attended by President Bola Tinubu, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

Previous article
State Police in Nigeria must be funded by State govts to avoid hijack – Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd)
Next article
“Nigeria’s President Tinubu Unwavering in Commitment to State Police Reform”
Adeniyi Kurt
Adeniyi Kurthttp://guardian.ng

