State Police in Nigeria must be funded by State govts to avoid hijack – Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd)

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd), stressed the crucial need for adequate funding of state police in Nigeria to effectively address the nation’s security challenges. Speaking at a one-day national dialogue on state policing in Abuja, Abubakar emphasized that Nigeria has faced significant security threats over the past decade, underscoring the importance of robust measures to restore peace and security.

Abubakar highlighted the essential elements for promoting peace and security, emphasizing the importance of transparent governance, honesty, and accountability. He emphasized that citizens must feel comfortable to carry out their daily activities and earn their livelihoods without fear.

Moreover, Abubakar reiterated the responsibility of citizens to uphold the Constitution, laws, and regulations, as well as to refrain from vandalizing public property. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in maintaining peace and order in the country.

Additionally, Abubakar emphasized the vital role of traditional rulers in ensuring peace and order within their communities. He emphasized their historical role in maintaining security and facilitating communication within communities, highlighting the need to involve them in the establishment of state police.

Furthermore, Abubakar stressed the importance of ensuring that politicians refrain from influencing the operations of the police. He emphasized the need for operational standards to guide the functioning of state police, urging careful consideration of the operationalization process.

In conclusion, Abubakar called for thoughtful deliberation on the establishment and operationalization of state police, emphasizing the need for adequate funding, adherence to operational standards, and collaboration with traditional rulers.

