First Bank Appoints Segun Alebiosun as MD and CEO

According to sources familiar with the matter, Naija247news reports that Olusegun Alebiosu has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria. Alebiosu, who has served as the bank’s Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer since 2022, brings with him nearly three decades of experience within the institution.

With expertise spanning credit marketing, trade, corporate and commercial banking, and credit risk management, Alebiosu is well-equipped to take on this new role. His appointment follows the abrupt resignation of Adesola Adeduntan, who was slated to complete his tenure in December but stepped down unexpectedly on Saturday.

Alebiosu’s ascension to the position of acting Managing Director marks a significant leadership transition for First Bank of Nigeria as it continues its operations amidst these changes.

This transition comes amidst the sudden resignation of Sola Adeduntan, the former CEO, who notified the board of his departure effective April 20, 2024, eight months before the expiration of his controversial third term.

Alebiosun is expected to take on the interim position until a permanent CEO is appointed and approved by the Central Bank. While there were speculations about Adeduntan possibly returning to the top job, sources have dismissed such notions, indicating that the decision is irreversible.

The swift developments following the cancellation of an extraordinary general meeting and Adeduntan’s abrupt resignation have prompted the board of the holding company to convene and review the situation. It is anticipated that Adeduntan will formally hand over to Alebiosun on April 29 upon his return from the World Bank/IMF spring meetings in the US.

The circumstances surrounding Adeduntan’s departure are shrouded in intrigue, with sources citing unresolved regulatory issues, mismanagement of relationships, and ego clashes as contributing factors. The central bank had initially targeted the entire board of the bank, but dialed back upon realizing its own involvement in the board’s appointment.

Prior to his resignation, there were expectations that Adeduntan would transition to the position of Managing Director at the holding company level. However, regulatory constraints, including a two-year cooling-off period between directorship tenures in Nigerian banks, may have hindered this plan.

Adeduntan, in his resignation letter, cited the expiration of his contract and a desire to pursue other interests as reasons for stepping down. He expressed gratitude to the board of directors for their support during his tenure, during which he played a pivotal role in repositioning First Bank as a leading financial institution in Africa.

Adeduntan’s career spans various leadership positions in the banking sector, including stints at Citibank Nigeria Limited, KPMG Professional Services, and Arthur Andersen Nigeria. His tenure as CEO began in 2016, following his role as the bank’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.

As the transition unfolds, First Bank braces for a new chapter under Alebiosun’s stewardship, marking a pivotal moment in its storied history.

