Rivers State Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Veto, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill into Law

The crisis in Rivers State continues unabated as the State House of Assembly defied Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s veto and passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into law.

During its 159th legislative sitting at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, Speaker Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led House made the decision, as confirmed in a statement issued by the Speaker’s media aide, Martins Wachukwu.

The bill, initially passed on March 13, 2024, and forwarded to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for assent, was declined by the Governor. Undeterred, the House represented the bill, led by Majority Leader Hon. Major Jack, and debated it, invoking Section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution to override the Governor’s veto. With a two-thirds majority vote, the House passed the bill into law.

Additionally, the House screened and confirmed nominees for the Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission. Sampson Worlu emerged as Chairman, with Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, Mrs. Blessing Belema Derefaka, Mr. Gbaranen Robinson, and Madam Dorcas Amos as Members.

The statement also mentioned the passage of the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill into Law on March 22, 2024. This bill reinstated the House’s authority to appoint the Commission’s Chairman and Members.

On a somber note, Speaker Rt. Hon. Amaewhule announced the passing of Mr. Lucky Amadi, husband of Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Member for Obio/Akpor Constituency II. The House planned to pay a condolence visit to their colleague.

The ongoing discord between 27 Assembly members, believed to be aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Woke, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara adds to the tensions within the state’s political landscape.

