Real Estate

Police Chief Reveals Plans for N100 Billion Housing Fund to Address Officer Accommodation Needs

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, unveiled plans to establish a N100 billion Police Housing Fund aimed at addressing the housing challenges faced by personnel of the force. Speaking at the opening of a two-day Police Housing Summit themed “Renewed Hope for Police Housing in Nigeria” in Abuja, Egbetokun emphasized the urgent need to enhance officers’ living conditions.

Egbetokun urged participants to deliberate on the proposed establishment of the N100 billion fund, stressing the importance of refining strategies and ideas to effectively meet officers’ housing needs. He underscored the significance of providing adequate housing for police personnel, highlighting it as a cornerstone for effective service delivery.

Acknowledging the current housing shortage within the Nigerian Police Force, Egbetokun noted that existing barracks accommodations were largely inadequate, failing to meet the demands of modern policing. He emphasized the monumental task of addressing these shortfalls, revealing that housing capacity currently meets only about 10 percent of the force’s needs.

Despite past initiatives to tackle housing challenges, such as the establishment of the Nigerian Police Force Property Development and Construction Company Ltd., Egbetokun acknowledged their minimal impact and called for a strategic reassessment and revamp of execution frameworks.

The Police Housing Summit was convened to articulate a vision of effective and efficient housing as an essential welfare tool for police personnel. It aimed to foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the housing sector, proposing actionable strategies for the rapid delivery of affordable housing and facilitating necessary financing for sustainable development.

Mr. Dan-Mallan Mohammed, the Managing Director of Nigerian Police Force Property Development and Construction Company, highlighted the summit’s focus on brainstorming solutions for housing delivery to police personnel. Emphasizing the goal of providing affordable housing for force members, Mohammed underscored the importance of creating an environment for stakeholders to collaborate effectively.

The summit represents a concerted effort by the Nigerian Police Force to address housing challenges and improve the welfare of its personnel, signaling a commitment to enhancing living conditions and service delivery within the force.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

