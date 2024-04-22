Nigeria’s Tinubu Urges Global Community to Combat Terrorism Funding in Africa

President Bola Tinubu highlighted the significant role played by the global community in fueling illegal mining, illicit funds flow, and terrorism funding in Africa. Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day African High-Level Meeting on Counter-terrorism in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized the need for international support in the ongoing fight against these menaces.

Tinubu underscored that money from external sources has been instrumental in financing illegal mining activities in Africa, which, in turn, fund terrorism. He called upon the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligation to assist Africa in addressing these challenges, emphasizing that outside funds contribute to illegal operations on the continent.

The President emphasized the devastating impact of terrorism on African societies, highlighting its threat to peace, security, and development. He stressed that terrorism cannot coexist with democracy and good governance, calling for a comprehensive and collective approach to combat it.

Tinubu outlined several measures to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, including the establishment of a fully operational Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre for intelligence sharing and operational coordination. He also advocated for the creation of a Regional Standby Force to swiftly respond to major threats and bolster regional security.

Furthermore, Tinubu called for the establishment of an all-inclusive African Union Ministerial Committee on Counter-Terrorism to assess efforts and provide guidance for improvement. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fighting terrorism and violent extremism, highlighting legislative measures and the establishment of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

The President emphasized the need to halt the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) on the continent, calling for concerted action by all African states.

In closing, President Tinubu urged African leaders to work together to defeat terrorism and ensure peace and security on the continent. The African High-Level Meeting on Counter-Terrorism aims to strengthen regional cooperation and institution-building to combat terrorism, with participants expected to outline concrete steps to address the evolving threat in Africa.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, emphasized the importance of rebuilding the social contract with citizens and delivering good governance to combat terrorism effectively. Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, commended Nigeria for its leadership in counter-terrorism and reiterated UNOCT’s support for Africa-led solutions to combat terrorism.

