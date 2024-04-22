“Nigeria’s President Tinubu Unwavering in Commitment to State Police Reform”

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force and enhancing security across the country. Speaking at a one-day National Dialogue on State Policing, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, President Tinubu emphasized that state policing is not merely a policy proposal but a potential milestone in the evolution of law enforcement. It offers an opportunity to tailor law enforcement to address the unique demands of communities nationwide.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Goodluck Jonathan echoed support for state police, noting that the concept was accepted during the 2014 National Conference. The dialogue aimed to explore pathways to peace by reimagining policing in Nigeria. Senator Kashim Shettima, representing President Tinubu, highlighted the administration’s awareness of complex security challenges and ongoing efforts to refine strategies. The commitment to reforming the police force at both national and state levels remains resolute, with today’s deliberations providing crucial inputs for achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria1.

Senator Shettima encouraged participants to consider state policing from various angles, addressing response times, local challenges, accountability, training standardization, oversight, and civil liberties. The dialogue serves as a starting point for ongoing conversations on police and security sector reform in the country1. 🇳🇬

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...