Nigeria Witnesses Drastic Decline in Terrorism-Related Deaths, Says National Security Adviser

During an interview at the sidelines of the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Abuja, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu revealed a significant reduction in terrorism-related fatalities in Nigeria. Ribadu indicated that monthly deaths, which previously averaged about 2,600, have plummeted to fewer than 200 presently.

The conference, themed ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism in Africa,’ was jointly organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the UN Office for Counter-Terrorism.

Ribadu attributed the decline in terrorism deaths to the effective counter-terrorism efforts of the current administration. He highlighted the government’s success in restricting access to small arms and light weapons, thereby impeding non-state actors’ ability to procure them. He noted that over three million illicit arms are in the possession of unauthorized individuals in Nigeria.

The NSA pointed out a significant change in the availability and cost of firearms, citing the example of the AK 47, which previously sold for less than N500,000 but now commands a price of N5 million. He emphasized that this scarcity indicates successful efforts in retrieving and destroying illegal arms.

Ribadu commended the silent yet impactful work of the armed forces, security agencies, and governors across the nation. He stressed the tangible progress made in reducing violent crimes and gun violence, with average monthly deaths dropping to less than 200.

The high-level meeting, according to Ribadu, aims to address terrorism’s trans-border nature by adopting continental solutions. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to effectively tackle the menace, acknowledging that Nigeria’s security challenges are influenced by external factors.

