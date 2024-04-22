Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Nigeria not matured enough for State Police – IGP

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

Inspector General of Police Opposes State Police Bill, Cites Nigeria’s Maturity Level

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed reservations about the proposed state police bill, asserting that Nigeria isn’t yet prepared for decentralized policing.

Speaking on Monday at a national dialogue on state police convened by the Nigerian House of Representatives at the Intercontinental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel) in Abuja, Egbetokun, represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ben Okolo, underscored his stance.

The theme of the dialogue, ‘Pathways to Peace: Re-imagining Policing in Nigeria,’ framed discussions around the topic.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force submits that Nigeria has yet to mature for the establishment of state-controlled police,” he stated, adding that the renewed clamor for state police amid heightened insecurity nationwide is premature.

Egbetokun highlighted that on February 15, the federal government initiated a committee to explore state police creation, with a bill to establish it passing second reading at the House of Representatives on February 20.

Rather than advocate for state police, Egbetokun advocated for addressing challenges hampering effective policing in Nigeria, such as inadequate manpower, operational equipment, and training, among others.

He cautioned against potential abuse of power by state governors if state police were established, noting the risk of political manipulation and jurisdictional conflicts.

To bolster policing, Egbetokun proposed merging the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) into a police department, alongside increasing annual police recruitment by at least 30,000 to meet UN policing standards.

Contrary to Egbetokun’s stance, Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Gaidam supported the establishment of state police, arguing that a more decentralized approach could address rising insecurity effectively.

“As we gather here today, our objective is clear: to explore ways and means of addressing these issues, including the possibility of establishing a state police force to combat crises,” Gaidam remarked, advocating for local empowerment through state police.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Rivers State Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Veto, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill into Law
Next article
Nigerians Who are Guinness World Records holders
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky: Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Appeals Against Conviction for Naira Abuse, Seeks Fine Instead of Jail Time

Naija247news Naija247news -
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken...

Nigerians Who are Guinness World Records holders

Naija247news Naija247news -
Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on April 15, joined...

Rivers State Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Veto, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill into Law

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The crisis in Rivers State continues unabated as the...

Banking Sector Sell-Off Persists as Investors Lose N1.57 Trillion Ahead of CBN Recaps Exercise

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Last week witnessed a continued massive sell-off in the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky: Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Appeals Against Conviction for Naira Abuse, Seeks Fine Instead of Jail Time

Cases & Trials 0
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken...

Nigerians Who are Guinness World Records holders

Lifestyle News 0
Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on April 15, joined...

Rivers State Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Veto, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill into Law

South South 0
The crisis in Rivers State continues unabated as the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading