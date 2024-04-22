Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

N531.4 Billion of CBN Intervention Funds Languish in Banks, Investigation Reveals

By: Naija247news

Date:

Investigative findings by Naija247news have uncovered a staggering sum of N531.4 billion in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds lying dormant within nine Deposit Money Banks across the nation. This revelation surfaces amid the suspension of all CBN intervention funds by the current apex bank governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Last October, Governor Cardoso halted all development finance interventions upon assuming office, citing the necessity to clarify the distinction between monetary policy and fiscal intervention. He emphasized the redirection of the CBN’s focus towards its core mandate and a reduction in direct involvement in development finance interventions.

Under the previous administration led by the embattled former governor, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN initiated several intervention programs, such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility. These initiatives reportedly resulted in over N9.71 trillion in development finance intervention disbursements.

Governor Cardoso reiterated the imperative of transitioning the CBN into a more advisory role supporting economic growth, with a focus on catalyzing specialized institutions and expanding financial inclusion.

However, despite the shift in strategy, Naija247news’ analysis of banks’ financial statements reveals that nine banks still retain substantial sums of unused intervention funds. Zenith Bank leads with N157.81 billion, followed closely by Fidelity Bank with N98.85 billion and Access Bank with N94.63 billion.

A closer examination of Zenith Bank’s figures reveals allocations under various schemes, including N12.65 billion under the CBN Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme and N122.42 billion for the Salary Bailout Scheme. Similarly, Access Bank retains N57.6 billion in unused Salary Bailout facilities and N8.2 billion under the Real Sector And Support Facility.

Efforts to obtain official responses regarding the recovery of these unused funds from the CBN were inconclusive. However, a top CBN official acknowledged awareness of the situation and outlined procedures for recovering such funds, highlighting the existence of laid-down rules governing the process.

While it remains uncertain whether the CBN will compel banks to disburse the unused funds, small business operators advocate for their utilization to stimulate economic growth. The National Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, Segun Kuti-George, urged dialogue between the government and industry players to inform decisions regarding intervention funds.

In parallel efforts, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending aim to crack down on defaulters in the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, seeking to recover outstanding debts exceeding N1 trillion.

Amidst the suspension of new applications for CBN intervention loans, the apex bank maintains that existing intervention funds with approved interest rates remain unchanged, emphasizing the importance of full repayment in accordance with stipulated terms and conditions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BREAKING: Court reverses order suspending Ganduje as APC national chairman
Next article
IGP, Jonathan disagree over state police
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky: Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Appeals Against Conviction for Naira Abuse, Seeks Fine Instead of Jail Time

Naija247news Naija247news -
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken...

Nigerians Who are Guinness World Records holders

Naija247news Naija247news -
Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on April 15, joined...

Nigeria not matured enough for State Police – IGP

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Inspector General of Police Opposes State Police Bill, Cites...

Rivers State Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Veto, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill into Law

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The crisis in Rivers State continues unabated as the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky: Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Appeals Against Conviction for Naira Abuse, Seeks Fine Instead of Jail Time

Cases & Trials 0
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken...

Nigerians Who are Guinness World Records holders

Lifestyle News 0
Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on April 15, joined...

Nigeria not matured enough for State Police – IGP

Nigeria Metro News 0
Inspector General of Police Opposes State Police Bill, Cites...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading