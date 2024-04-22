N531.4 Billion of CBN Intervention Funds Languish in Banks, Investigation Reveals

Investigative findings by Naija247news have uncovered a staggering sum of N531.4 billion in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds lying dormant within nine Deposit Money Banks across the nation. This revelation surfaces amid the suspension of all CBN intervention funds by the current apex bank governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

Last October, Governor Cardoso halted all development finance interventions upon assuming office, citing the necessity to clarify the distinction between monetary policy and fiscal intervention. He emphasized the redirection of the CBN’s focus towards its core mandate and a reduction in direct involvement in development finance interventions.

Under the previous administration led by the embattled former governor, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN initiated several intervention programs, such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility. These initiatives reportedly resulted in over N9.71 trillion in development finance intervention disbursements.

Governor Cardoso reiterated the imperative of transitioning the CBN into a more advisory role supporting economic growth, with a focus on catalyzing specialized institutions and expanding financial inclusion.

However, despite the shift in strategy, Naija247news’ analysis of banks’ financial statements reveals that nine banks still retain substantial sums of unused intervention funds. Zenith Bank leads with N157.81 billion, followed closely by Fidelity Bank with N98.85 billion and Access Bank with N94.63 billion.

A closer examination of Zenith Bank’s figures reveals allocations under various schemes, including N12.65 billion under the CBN Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme and N122.42 billion for the Salary Bailout Scheme. Similarly, Access Bank retains N57.6 billion in unused Salary Bailout facilities and N8.2 billion under the Real Sector And Support Facility.

Efforts to obtain official responses regarding the recovery of these unused funds from the CBN were inconclusive. However, a top CBN official acknowledged awareness of the situation and outlined procedures for recovering such funds, highlighting the existence of laid-down rules governing the process.

While it remains uncertain whether the CBN will compel banks to disburse the unused funds, small business operators advocate for their utilization to stimulate economic growth. The National Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, Segun Kuti-George, urged dialogue between the government and industry players to inform decisions regarding intervention funds.

In parallel efforts, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending aim to crack down on defaulters in the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, seeking to recover outstanding debts exceeding N1 trillion.

Amidst the suspension of new applications for CBN intervention loans, the apex bank maintains that existing intervention funds with approved interest rates remain unchanged, emphasizing the importance of full repayment in accordance with stipulated terms and conditions.

