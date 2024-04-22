Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Emerges APC Candidate for Ondo State Governorship Election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidacy for the upcoming November 16th, 2024 governorship election in the state.

His victory was announced by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Aiyedatiwa clinched the nomination after garnering 48,569 votes, surpassing the 15 other aspirants in the primary election. Ododo declared him the winner, with other candidates scoring as follows: Wale Akinterinwa; 1,952, Olusola Oke; 14,915, Mayowa Akinfolarin; 15,343, Jimoh Ibrahim; 9,456, Isaac Kekemeke; 1,045, Gbenga Edema; 395, Olamide Ohunyeye; 424, Jimi Odimayo; 490, Olusoji Ehinlanwo; 492, Morayo Lebi; 290, Diran Iyantan; 348, Francis Faduyile; 353, Ifeoluwa Oyedele; 462, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo; 529, and Funke Omogoroye; 115.

The total number of voters stood at 171,922, with 95,178 accredited voters and a total vote cast of 95,178. All votes were declared valid, with no invalid votes recorded.

Ododo, accompanied by the committee’s secretary, Ovie Omo-Agege, and other members, attested to the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

In accordance with the APC guidelines, Ododo, as the Returning Officer, officially declared Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate for the Ondo State governorship election, affirming his victory as he satisfied all legal requirements and secured the highest number of votes cast in the direct primary election.

