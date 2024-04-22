Bobrisky: Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Appeals Against Conviction for Naira Abuse, Seeks Fine Instead of Jail Time

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken legal action to appeal his conviction for naira abuse by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The controversial cross-dresser, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment without the option of fine on Friday, April 12, has filed a notice of appeal urging the appellate court to overturn the ruling.

In the appeal, presented by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, Bobrisky contends that the trial judge erred both in law and fact by imposing the maximum six months imprisonment sentence without the option of fine. Citing Section 416(2) d of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, Bobrisky argues that the sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders were not followed accordingly.

The appeal seeks to set aside the six-month imprisonment sentence and replace it with a fine of N50,000 for each count against Bobrisky. This move challenges the severity of the punishment imposed by the trial court.

The case against Bobrisky was initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which filed six counts of money laundering and abuse of naira against him. Despite the dismissal of the money laundering charges, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to four counts of naira abuse during his arraignment on Friday, April 5.

While Bobrisky awaits the outcome of his appeal, the legal battle surrounding his conviction for naira abuse continues to draw public attention. The appeal underscores his determination to challenge the judicial decision and seek a more lenient penalty in lieu of incarceration.

The outcome of Bobrisky’s appeal will be closely watched by both supporters and critics alike, as it could set a precedent for similar cases involving high-profile individuals accused of financial offenses.

