AGN Declares 4-day Prayer And Fasting After Recent Deaths Of Junior Pope, Mr Ibu, Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 22, 2024.

Following the recent deaths recorded in the Nigerian movie industry, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has announced a four-day prayer and fasting to seek the intervention of God.

The guild’s National president, Emeka Rollas, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, 22nd April.

Aside from the tragic boat mishap which happened a few weeks ago, Nollywood industry recently lost popular actors, including John Okoafor, also known as Mr Ibu and Amaeachi Muonagor, who battled illness.

According to Rollas, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze, will lead the spiritual exercise.

He added that prayer is essential to avert further losses in Nollywood and urged all Nollywood lovers to join the programme.

He wrote, “In view of the recent passing of our two veteran members and the devastating tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five active practitioners including John Paul Odonwodo, aka, Jnr Pope in Asaba, we have decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrence in the future.

“Join us on the Alter of Fire from 2nd May to 5th May 2024 for prayers and declarations to deal with this ugly reproach. Actors cannot continue to die like chicken let us reclaim our spiritual airways and highways that seem to have been hijacked by certain powers.

“Other members of the Nollywood are free to join in this programme. I appeal to all NSPDians all over the world and all lovers of ACTORS of NOLLYWOOD to join us in this programme.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

