Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension of National Chairman

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Executive Committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area in Kano state have denounced as impostors certain individuals who purportedly announced the “suspension” of the APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin respectively, the party clarified that no legitimate election was conducted by the state or national body of the APC to install a new leadership.

The statement emphasized, “To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward.”

It further revealed that the individuals who announced the purported suspension used a fake or uncertified letterhead to draw up a list of non-existent party executives. Additionally, the leader of this group is a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who unsuccessfully contested the councilorship election in Ganduje ward.

The genuine executive members called for the intervention of the national leadership of the APC and law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute the group for impersonation, while urging party members to disregard such misinformation designed to disrupt the party’s peace.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’
Next article
Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares

Naija247news Naija247news -
Renowned Nigerian singer and rapper Vic O has made...

2024 UTME: JAMB sanctions official for directing Muslim candidate to pull hijab

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sanctioned one of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Analysis 0
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Nollywood 0
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares

Music 0
Renowned Nigerian singer and rapper Vic O has made...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading