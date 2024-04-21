You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension of National Chairman

The Executive Committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area in Kano state have denounced as impostors certain individuals who purportedly announced the “suspension” of the APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin respectively, the party clarified that no legitimate election was conducted by the state or national body of the APC to install a new leadership.

The statement emphasized, “To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward.”

It further revealed that the individuals who announced the purported suspension used a fake or uncertified letterhead to draw up a list of non-existent party executives. Additionally, the leader of this group is a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who unsuccessfully contested the councilorship election in Ganduje ward.

The genuine executive members called for the intervention of the national leadership of the APC and law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute the group for impersonation, while urging party members to disregard such misinformation designed to disrupt the party’s peace.

