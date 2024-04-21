Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Why Wike was allowed into national caucus meeting – Senate Minority Leader, Moro

By: Naija247news

Date:

PDP Minority Leader Clarifies Reasons for Wike’s Attendance at National Caucus Meeting

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, the Senate Minority Leader representing Benue South under the PDP, has provided insight into why Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), was permitted to attend the National Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Moro emphasized that Wike could not be barred from attending the meeting as he has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing or disciplined by the party’s disciplinary committee led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

The Minority Leader stressed that if the party’s disciplinary committee found Wike guilty of alleged anti-party activities and sanctioned him, then Wike would no longer be allowed to attend party meetings.

Regarding the continuation of Amb. Umar Lliya Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Moro emphasized that this decision was not about victory or defeat for any individual, but rather a consensus decision made by relevant stakeholders to ensure the party’s progress.

Moro’s comments come amidst speculation that Amb. Damagum’s continued tenure was a victory for Nyesom Wike and a defeat for PDP Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar. However, Moro clarified that PDP’s activities should not be reduced to individual victories or defeats, but rather about providing a strong alternative platform for Nigerians.

He urged party members and stakeholders to exercise caution in their actions and statements to avoid further polarization within the party, emphasizing the party’s commitment to rescuing Nigerians from the challenges caused by the ruling APC’s governance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said he recommended...

There’ll be ups and downs, but we’re working to stabilise naira — CBN

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said the apex...

“Reno Omokri Criticizes Peter Obi Again, Claims Lagos LG Chair Has More Achievements in Governance”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticised the...

Abaribe, Bishop Onuoha seek justice for Aba biz man killed by police at checkpoint

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, has condemned in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

Political parties 0
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said he recommended...

There’ll be ups and downs, but we’re working to stabilise naira — CBN

News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said the apex...

“Reno Omokri Criticizes Peter Obi Again, Claims Lagos LG Chair Has More Achievements in Governance”

Political parties 0
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticised the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading