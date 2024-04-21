Why Wike was allowed into national caucus meeting – Senate Minority Leader, Moro

PDP Minority Leader Clarifies Reasons for Wike’s Attendance at National Caucus Meeting

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, the Senate Minority Leader representing Benue South under the PDP, has provided insight into why Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), was permitted to attend the National Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Moro emphasized that Wike could not be barred from attending the meeting as he has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing or disciplined by the party’s disciplinary committee led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

The Minority Leader stressed that if the party’s disciplinary committee found Wike guilty of alleged anti-party activities and sanctioned him, then Wike would no longer be allowed to attend party meetings.

Regarding the continuation of Amb. Umar Lliya Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Moro emphasized that this decision was not about victory or defeat for any individual, but rather a consensus decision made by relevant stakeholders to ensure the party’s progress.

Moro’s comments come amidst speculation that Amb. Damagum’s continued tenure was a victory for Nyesom Wike and a defeat for PDP Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar. However, Moro clarified that PDP’s activities should not be reduced to individual victories or defeats, but rather about providing a strong alternative platform for Nigerians.

He urged party members and stakeholders to exercise caution in their actions and statements to avoid further polarization within the party, emphasizing the party’s commitment to rescuing Nigerians from the challenges caused by the ruling APC’s governance.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...