Why Nollywood actresses hardly have happy relationships – Stella Udeze

Stella Udeze Addresses Perceptions Behind Unhappy Relationships Among Actresses in Nollywood

In a recent interview, Nollywood actress Stella Udeze shed light on why some actresses struggle to find happiness in their relationships, attributing it to prevalent stereotypes about women in the industry rather than personal faults.

According to Udeze, the root cause lies in a pervasive misconception held by many Nigerian men, with around 80 percent viewing actresses as synonymous with promiscuity.

“It’s not the fault of the women themselves; it’s a perception issue. Many men believe that being an actress automatically means you’re a prostitute,” Udeze explained in a conversation with Potpourri.

She emphasized the need for a shift in this mindset, urging people to distinguish between stereotypes and reality to pave the way for healthy relationships among actresses.

Acknowledging that there are outliers within the industry, Udeze rejected the notion that Nollywood has been overrun by unsavory elements like prostitutes or “runs girls.”

“This is why it’s crucial for people to differentiate between the good and the bad. Despite the negative perceptions, there are countless women in Nollywood who exemplify wife material and enjoy fulfilling marriages,” Udeze added.

When reflecting on her personal approach to relationships, Udeze emphasized her ability to discern and act accordingly based on her intuition and circumstances.

“I approach relationships with a mindful and discerning attitude. If things align positively, I stay; if not, I have no qualms about walking away,” she remarked.

Stella Udeze, who began her acting career in 2014, has appeared in various films including “Before Getting Married,” “Bleeding King,” “A Week to My Wedding,” “Melting Point,” and “Double Stud,” among others.

