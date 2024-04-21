Menu
Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Raises Concerns Over YouTube Proliferation Among Nigerian Actors

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Renowned Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has voiced his apprehensions regarding the growing presence of Nigerian actors and producers on YouTube, expressing concerns over the industry’s shift towards intense one-day shoots.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kanayo criticized the prevailing trend of conducting exhaustive single-day shoots, particularly among emerging actors, which he believes compromises professionalism and sustainability.

He lamented the common practice of charging exorbitant fees for such rushed productions, where actors are required to complete multiple scenes within an unrealistic timeframe.

Highlighting the potential health implications of these demanding working conditions, Kanayo underscored the lack of foresight and professionalism among Nigerian actors who prioritize immediate financial gains over long-term industry standards.

Kanayo also expressed apprehensions about the future of YouTube in Nigeria, suggesting that the platform’s viability might diminish if the current trend persists.

He emphasized the need for a shift towards sustainable practices and cautioned against compromising professionalism in pursuit of short-term success.

“We built Nollywood, brick by brick, block by block, but the actors flooding YouTube lack the vision to establish enduring videography or content creation procedures,” Kanayo remarked in the video.

He further elaborated on the pitfalls of one-day shoots, citing concerns over their impact on actors’ health and overall industry standards.

Kanayo’s remarks come amid a growing wave of Nigerian content on digital platforms like YouTube, prompting discussions about the industry’s evolving dynamics and the need for sustainable production practices.

