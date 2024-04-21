Menu
Nollywood

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out to her longtime colleague, Funke Akindele, extending an olive branch in a heartfelt social media post.

Acknowledging their status as the biggest competitors in the Nigerian box office, Abraham reflected on the origins of their rivalry, tracing it back to their days in the Yoruba movie industry before transitioning to the Nigerian-English cinema scene.

In her message, Abraham admitted that gossip and external factors had fueled their strained relationship, leading them to become “competitors and persona non grata” in each other’s eyes.

However, with the passage of time, age, and wisdom, Abraham expressed a newfound realization that competition can exist without being negatively competitive.

She wrote, “In the English industry, Aunty Funke and I continued the rivalry sort of. It pitted our fans against each other. We are two competitive Virgo women, we love to win and sometimes in that process, we splash dirt and mud. But with time, age, and more wisdom, I have realized we can compete without being negatively competitive.

“Aunty Funke, I celebrate you for showing us what is possible. You are a winner. You sold over 1B, you made it possible for other women to dream. You ran us street with that 1B o, this year, many of us will move to 1B and we pray God makes you bigger. Thank you for making great movies and selling them like your life depends on it. You taught other women to hustle harder.

“I had set records in box office records, Aunty came and beat them, today I am happy because she has challenged me to set higher goals. Sis, let’s compliment each other even in competition at the box office, I owe you one post in December (only 1 o, I need to sell market…Lol). I pray that God will make all your dreams come true. I admire you and wish you all the best.”

