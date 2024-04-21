Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Tinubu to open African counter-terrorism summit in Abuja

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, April 22, open the African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja.

Nigeria, with the support of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), is organizing a high-level African counter-terrorism summit under the theme, ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism’, in Abuja, from April 22 to April 23.

The objective of the summit is to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and reshape the international community’s collective response to terrorism in Africa, while emphasizing the importance of African-led and African-owned solutions.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, explained that the summit will provide a platform to review the nature and severity of the threat of terrorism on the continent, with a view to agreeing on concrete strategic priorities and measures to address this scourge.

It will also foster deeper regional collaboration, enhancing the institutional capacity of member states and facilitating the exchange of best practices and knowledge to combat the multifaceted threat of terrorism in Africa.

Heads of state and government and high-level government officials across Africa, representatives of international organizations and multilateral institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, and members of civil society groups are expected to attend the summit.

Ms. Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, will attend the event.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, and Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, UNOCT, will deliver the concluding remarks at the end of the summit.

Previous article
Some Nollywood practitioners are diabolic –Crowncy Anyanwu
Next article
Marafa to Matawalle: Northern Elders respected by Tinubu, not burden to Nigeria
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke**

