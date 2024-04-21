Menu
Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria's $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, proudly announced securing a substantial $2.25 billion loan from the World Bank. This achievement was unveiled during a joint press conference at the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington D.C.

In the midst of this, Naija247news reports alarming economic statistics for Nigeria. The country grapples with a staggering inflation rate of 28.2 percent, and its public debt has skyrocketed to N87.38 trillion as of Q2, 2024, compared to N49.85 trillion in Q1, as reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Despite these challenges, there’s a glimmer of hope as the UN report forecasts a slight increase in Nigeria’s growth rate, from 2.9 percent in 2023 to 3.1 percent in 2024.

Finance Minister Edun highlighted the favorable terms of the loan, emphasizing its 40-year term with a 10-year moratorium and a nominal 1 percent interest rate.

In response to concerns about debt sustainability, Edun stressed the importance of revenue generation, particularly focusing on ramping up oil production under President Bola Tinubu’s economic strategy.

Additionally, Nigeria is exploring innovative avenues to bolster foreign exchange reserves and attract investment, including initiatives like a diaspora bond to tap into funds from Nigerians abroad.

However, Nigeria faces challenges with its external debt, which stood at $41.5 billion (N31.98 trillion) as of September 30, 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). The devaluation of the naira has further exacerbated this issue.

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’
