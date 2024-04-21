TikTok Executive Responsible for US Relations Likely to Step Down

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

TikTok is expected to replace Erich Andersen, the US-based general counsel who has been pivotal in engaging with the US government to address national security worries regarding the app’s ties to China. Andersen’s efforts, aimed at demonstrating TikTok’s safeguards against Chinese interference and data access, have not swayed US lawmakers and security agencies.

While discussions on Andersen’s departure are underway, he currently remains in his role at TikTok. When asked for comment, Andersen referred questions to the company’s communications team.

The move comes amid increasing pressure from US lawmakers, with the House approving legislation that would mandate TikTok’s divestiture from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the United States. The Senate is poised to pass the bill next week, with President Joe Biden indicating readiness to sign it into law, setting a timeline of one year for TikTok’s sale.

