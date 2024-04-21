Stephanie Linus and husband celebrates 13th wedding anniversary

April 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus is ecstatic as she celebrates her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband, Linus Idahosa today.

The actress shared a photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram page, raising a glass to thirteen years of incredible experiences, dreams, and memories shared.

She wrote:

“Cheers to 🥂Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together. Each year, always better than the last. Happy 13th Anniversary, to us🌹 #ThirteenYearsStrong #happyanniversary”. (www.naija247news.com).

