Political parties

“Reno Omokri Criticizes Peter Obi Again, Claims Lagos LG Chair Has More Achievements in Governance”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticised the achievements of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi in comparison with the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State.

According to Omokri, the LG chair has more achievements in governance than Obi.

Recall Obi served as the Anambra State Governor from June 2007 to March 2014.

“The Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has more achievements in governance than Peter Obi,” Omokri said in an interview on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ programme hosted by a Channels Television’s journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, late Saturday.

“I know for a fact that the Eti-Osa Local Government Chairman has built at least, to my knowledge, three schools,” Omokri added.

Omokri challenged supporters of Obi, popularly known as Obidients, to mention a school he built in his eight years as governor of Anambra State.

He said that while Obi was the Anambra State Governor, he didn’t start, complete and inaugurate a school.

Omokri said, “I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed and commissioned while he was governor.”

Obi contested for the presidency in the 2023 election on the ticket of the Labour Party, but finished a distant third to President Bola Tinubu.

Abaribe, Bishop Onuoha seek justice for Aba biz man killed by police at checkpoint
There'll be ups and downs, but we're working to stabilise naira — CBN
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

