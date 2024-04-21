Menu
South West

Protest rocks Ondo as 4 guber aspirants call for cancellation of primary

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

 

Outraged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state took to the streets on Sunday to voice their grievances over the conduct of Saturday’s governorship primary election across the state.

Representatives of four governorship aspirants led the protest, calling for the suspension of the chairman of the election committee and governor of Kogi state, Ahmed Ododo, from the party due to what they described as undemocratic practices during the exercise.

Blocking the Oba Adesida/Oyemekun road, the protestors condemned the outcome of the primary, armed with placards bearing various inscriptions such as “No election in Ondo,” “APC primary officers failed to show up in all wards,” and “We demand fairness and justice in APC primary election.”

Adeniran Oyebade, spokesperson for the protestors and Director General for Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Ondo Central Senatorial District, stated that they represented four governorship aspirants: Chief Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Jimi Odimayo, and Folakemi Omogoroye.

According to Oyebade, the protestors accused the election committee of remaining in Akure and fabricating results instead of conducting the primary election as mandated. They alleged that the committee wrote results for all 203 wards across Ondo State, disregarding the people’s mandate.

The spokesperson emphasized the demand for a fair and just primary election, highlighting concerns over the legitimacy of the process and the need for transparency.

In response to the election outcome, Folakemi Omogoroye, one of the female aspirants, threatened legal action if the party failed to cancel the exercise. She decried the absence of election officials and voting materials at polling centers, stating that the process amounted to a “complete rape of democracy.”

Wale Akinterinwa, another aspirant, characterized the primary election as a “show of shame,” denouncing the lack of transparency and fairness in the process. He emphasized the need for genuine democratic engagement and expressed solidarity with supporters who endured long hours waiting for the elusive electoral officers.

Chief Olusola Oke criticized the rescheduled election in Okitipupa, labeling it an attempt to legitimize a flawed process. He questioned the credibility of the election committee’s actions and condemned the disregard for democratic principles.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state ridiculed the APC’s handling of the election, describing it as “a huge charade and a mockery of democracy.” The party criticized the lack of transparency and alleged irregularities during the exercise, calling into question the APC’s ability to govern the state effectively.

As tensions escalate following the controversial primary election, stakeholders await further developments amidst calls for transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic norms.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
