Police arrest suspects over death of young man in Abia

April 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abia State Police Command has apprehended several suspects believed to be involved in the mysterious demise of a 23-year-old man, Hope Chinedu Prosper, who was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location by a friend but returned lifeless.

Confirming the development, the Command released a statement signed by its spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosing that the deceased’s body has been transferred to a mortuary for autopsy while those connected with the incident have been taken into custody.

According to Chinaka, the arrest of the suspects came after a report was lodged by a concerned individual.

“On 19/4/2024, the Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia received a report from Hope Oluoha, a 52-year-old male of Agbo Emede Ibeku Umuahia, that on 18/4/2024, one Daniel Otuechere, male, 27 years old, of the same address took his son, Hope Chinedu Prosper, male, 23 years old, to an unknown destination and returned home with his lifeless body,” the statement detailed.

“The body was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

The statement further revealed that detectives from the Command swiftly visited the scene, and the deceased’s body was subsequently deposited at the mortuary for further examination through an autopsy.

As the investigation progresses, the Command assured the public that all efforts are being made to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident. The suspects remain in custody as discreet inquiries continue.(www.naija247news.com).

