Ondo 2024: Chaos and Protests Mar APC Governorship Primary

The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State yesterday was marred by protests, violence, and demands for the cancellation of the exercise, with four aspirants contesting the outcome.

Sixteen aspirants participated in the primary, which was conducted through direct mode, but Chief Olusola Oke, Hon Olugbenga Edema, Hon Wale Akinterinwa, and Prof Dayo Faduyile expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct.

The aggrieved aspirants called for the cancellation of the primary overseen by Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, alleging compromise and irregularities.

Violent incidents erupted in Okitipupa, Idanre, Akure (the state capital), Supare, and Akoko South-West. Political thugs attacked voters, disrupted voting centers, and impeded supporters of certain aspirants from participating.

In Akure metropolis, Hon Yinka Akosile, a former councilor, sustained machete cuts to the head during an attack by suspected political thugs at the Obanla ward, leading to voter intimidation and disruption.

Election materials were reportedly not delivered to Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, resulting in no voting taking place.

The four aspirants criticized the election committee for failing to distribute voting materials, raising concerns about the credibility of the process and potential election outcomes.

Violence also erupted at Ward 1, Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, where clashes occurred between rival supporters before voting procedures began.

Despite these challenges, the seven-man Primary Election Committee emphasized its commitment to conducting a credible primary. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the committee’s Secretary, reported that 172,025 party members participated in the exercise.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed satisfaction with the election’s conduct and called for unity and cooperation among stakeholders to advance Ondo State’s development agenda. He emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness in candidate selection within the party.

