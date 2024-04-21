Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo 2024: Chaos and Protests Mar APC Governorship Primary

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State yesterday was marred by protests, violence, and demands for the cancellation of the exercise, with four aspirants contesting the outcome.

Sixteen aspirants participated in the primary, which was conducted through direct mode, but Chief Olusola Oke, Hon Olugbenga Edema, Hon Wale Akinterinwa, and Prof Dayo Faduyile expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct.

The aggrieved aspirants called for the cancellation of the primary overseen by Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, alleging compromise and irregularities.

Violent incidents erupted in Okitipupa, Idanre, Akure (the state capital), Supare, and Akoko South-West. Political thugs attacked voters, disrupted voting centers, and impeded supporters of certain aspirants from participating.

In Akure metropolis, Hon Yinka Akosile, a former councilor, sustained machete cuts to the head during an attack by suspected political thugs at the Obanla ward, leading to voter intimidation and disruption.

Election materials were reportedly not delivered to Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, resulting in no voting taking place.

The four aspirants criticized the election committee for failing to distribute voting materials, raising concerns about the credibility of the process and potential election outcomes.

Violence also erupted at Ward 1, Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, where clashes occurred between rival supporters before voting procedures began.

Despite these challenges, the seven-man Primary Election Committee emphasized its commitment to conducting a credible primary. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the committee’s Secretary, reported that 172,025 party members participated in the exercise.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed satisfaction with the election’s conduct and called for unity and cooperation among stakeholders to advance Ondo State’s development agenda. He emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness in candidate selection within the party.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
2027: Atiku, Wike re-strategise as PDP battleground shifts to congresses
Next article
Access Holdings to Conduct N365bn Rights Issue Fully Digital
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Access Holdings to Conduct N365bn Rights Issue Fully Digital

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Aviation 0
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Manufacturing 0
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Manufacturing 0
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading