Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares

By: Naija247news

Date:

Renowned Nigerian singer and rapper Vic O has made a definitive decision to step away from the music industry, as revealed in a video shared on his Instagram account.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the heartfelt announcement, Vic O pointed to the lack of acknowledgment and support from Nigerians as a primary reason behind his departure.

Expressing his disappointment, he emphasized his belief that his distinct musical style warrants greater appreciation and recognition.

In the caption accompanying the video, Vic O wrote, “I’ve decided to quit music, cause Nigerians don’t deserve me.”

During the video, he elaborated on his decision, stating, “This is truly painful for me. I’ve chosen to end my music career. I’ve been in this industry for a long time, and I believe I deserve more, I deserve more backing from my fans. Nigeria doesn’t appreciate me. Therefore, I’ve resolved to leave music behind.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
2024 UTME: JAMB sanctions official for directing Muslim candidate to pull hijab
Next article
Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

2024 UTME: JAMB sanctions official for directing Muslim candidate to pull hijab

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sanctioned one of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Analysis 0
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

Political parties 0
Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Nollywood 0
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading