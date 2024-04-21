Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares

Renowned Nigerian singer and rapper Vic O has made a definitive decision to step away from the music industry, as revealed in a video shared on his Instagram account.

In the heartfelt announcement, Vic O pointed to the lack of acknowledgment and support from Nigerians as a primary reason behind his departure.

Expressing his disappointment, he emphasized his belief that his distinct musical style warrants greater appreciation and recognition.

In the caption accompanying the video, Vic O wrote, “I’ve decided to quit music, cause Nigerians don’t deserve me.”

During the video, he elaborated on his decision, stating, “This is truly painful for me. I’ve chosen to end my music career. I’ve been in this industry for a long time, and I believe I deserve more, I deserve more backing from my fans. Nigeria doesn’t appreciate me. Therefore, I’ve resolved to leave music behind.”

