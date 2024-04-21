Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Murder of 17 Soldiers: Oborevwori Visits Ruined Okuama-Ewu, Calls for Reintegration of Villagers

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ruined Okuama-Ewu, Calls for Reintegration of Villagers Amid Military Occupation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

When Governor Sheriff Oborevwori visited Okuama-Ewu in Delta State’s Ughelli South Local Government Area, he encountered a desolate village marked by demolished buildings and scattered debris, with only a few structures like the Anglican Church spared from destruction.

The aftermath of the March 14 killings, which claimed the lives of 17 military personnel and several villagers, left Okuama-Ewu devoid of its residents, who had fled to safety.

Governor Oborevwori’s visit to the devastated community occurred 37 days after the tragic incident, during which the Army denied access to the area. However, with the accompaniment of high-ranking officials, including Brigadier General Unachukwu Ugochukwu, the governor gained entry to assess the situation.

During his visit, the governor expressed a commitment to facilitate the reintegration of innocent residents back into their community, working collaboratively with the military.

In his remarks to reporters, Governor Oborevwori emphasized the need to follow due process in addressing the crisis and reassured the people of Okuama that they would soon be able to return home safely.

While the community remains occupied by soldiers conducting operations, neighboring areas are experiencing restricted movement, affecting access to essential services like markets and contributing to food scarcity.

Efforts to alleviate the hardship caused by the military’s presence are ongoing, with appeals for relaxed restrictions on boat movement to ensure access to markets and alleviate hunger in affected communities along the Forcados River and creeks.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
REVEALED: Why Sola Adeduntan First Bank CEO Suddenly Resigned
Next article
Yahaya Bello: Anti-corruption CSOs condemn ‘unjust’ application of state power
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Access Holdings to Conduct N365bn Rights Issue Fully Digital

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Aviation 0
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Manufacturing 0
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Manufacturing 0
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading