Murder of 17 Soldiers: Oborevwori Visits Ruined Okuama-Ewu, Calls for Reintegration of Villagers

Ruined Okuama-Ewu, Calls for Reintegration of Villagers Amid Military Occupation

When Governor Sheriff Oborevwori visited Okuama-Ewu in Delta State’s Ughelli South Local Government Area, he encountered a desolate village marked by demolished buildings and scattered debris, with only a few structures like the Anglican Church spared from destruction.

The aftermath of the March 14 killings, which claimed the lives of 17 military personnel and several villagers, left Okuama-Ewu devoid of its residents, who had fled to safety.

Governor Oborevwori’s visit to the devastated community occurred 37 days after the tragic incident, during which the Army denied access to the area. However, with the accompaniment of high-ranking officials, including Brigadier General Unachukwu Ugochukwu, the governor gained entry to assess the situation.

During his visit, the governor expressed a commitment to facilitate the reintegration of innocent residents back into their community, working collaboratively with the military.

In his remarks to reporters, Governor Oborevwori emphasized the need to follow due process in addressing the crisis and reassured the people of Okuama that they would soon be able to return home safely.

While the community remains occupied by soldiers conducting operations, neighboring areas are experiencing restricted movement, affecting access to essential services like markets and contributing to food scarcity.

Efforts to alleviate the hardship caused by the military’s presence are ongoing, with appeals for relaxed restrictions on boat movement to ensure access to markets and alleviate hunger in affected communities along the Forcados River and creeks.

