Marafa to Matawalle: Northern Elders respected by Tinubu, not burden to Nigeria

Senator Marafa Criticizes Minister Matawalle’s Remarks on Northern Elders

Senator Kabiru Marafa, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former representative of Zamfara Central Senatorial District (2011-2019), has strongly criticized Minister Bello Matawalle for his recent comments describing the Northern Elders Forum as a “political burden” to the North.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Marafa rebuked Matawalle, asserting that Northern elders are neither a burden nor insignificant. He called on the minister to retract his offensive statement and issue an immediate and unequivocal apology to the Northern elders and the people of the North.

Matawalle had made disparaging remarks about the Northern Elders Forum in connection with discussions about the potential presidential candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, referring to them as “paperweights” and a burden. Marafa, who coordinated the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign in Zamfara State, emphasized that instead of denigrating the Northern elders, Matawalle should have highlighted President Tinubu’s achievements, programs, and policies benefiting the North and the entire country during the administration’s first 10 months.

Senator Marafa stressed that insulting the Northern elders, who played a pivotal role in securing votes for the Tinubu presidency, is counterproductive and does a disservice to President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing critical national challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, economic malfeasance, and infrastructure deficits.

Marafa underscored the importance of unity and support within the party and the Northern region, emphasizing that divisive rhetoric undermines the progress and unity that President Tinubu aims to foster. He clarified that Minister Matawalle’s views are personal and not reflective of President Tinubu’s esteem for the North and its leaders.

“As a Northerner and a stakeholder in the APC, I want to unequivocally state that the views expressed by Mr. Matawalle are his own and do not represent those of Mr. President or the Presidency,” Senator Marafa affirmed.

Marafa concluded by reaffirming President Tinubu’s regard for the North and its elders, urging unity and respect within the party and across the Northern region.

