Management of Plateau State University Shut Down Institution Over Deadly Attacks

April 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Plateau State University, Bokkos, has announced a suspension of all academic activities in the institution for a period of 10 days.

The decision to close down the institution followed the attack and killing of a 200-level Computer Science student of the institution on Friday during a night attack around the university’s environment.

The Registrar of the institution, Yakubu Ayuba, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Following the sad incident that occurred in Plateau State University, Bokkos, and the surrounding communities on Friday, 19th April, 2024; and in view of the psychological effect of the unfortunate incident on students and staff of the university, the management has taken the painful decision to close the university for 10 days with effect from April 19, 2024.

“This decision is to allow the security situation to improve and to lessen the human risk on the university community. Accordingly, the ongoing first semester examinations are hereby suspended to resume on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024.

“Furthermore, Management has made available buses to convey students who may be stranded from the university to Barkin Ladi,” the registrar added.

Recall that gunmen on Thursday night, attacked two communities of Mangu and Bokkos where 15 people were reportedly killed in the areas.(www.naija247news.com).

