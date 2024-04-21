Menu
Political parties

I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said he recommended the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as running mate to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Omokri disclosed this during an interview on a podcast programme, Mic On.

The former presidential aide said he recommended Obi’s name as running mate following a request from Atiku.

He vowed never to leave Atiku to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027 presidential election.

Omokri has been in support of some Tinubu’s economic recovery policies.

He said: “Peter Obi can’t deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar when he asked me to help choose a running mate in 2019.

“I called former President Jonathan and he told me it’s Peter Obi, but I told him I just can’t submit one name. We padded the list with others while making Obi’s name look very rosy.

“Atiku chose Obi so after a man had done me just great honour, I will now turn around and be supporting his opponent in the next election?

“I can’t do that, if Atiku decide to contest in 2027 and get the PDP’s presidential candidate, I’m duty bound to support him.”

There'll be ups and downs, but we're working to stabilise naira — CBN
Why Wike was allowed into national caucus meeting – Senate Minority Leader, Moro
