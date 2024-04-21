Dangote Industries Refutes Claims of Substandard Diesel Production

The management of Dangote Industries Limited has strongly rebutted online reports questioning the quality of its diesel, labeling the allegations as false and intended to malign the company’s reputation. Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the company’s spokesperson, issued a statement emphasizing the refinery’s adherence to stringent international standards in petroleum product manufacturing.

Chiejina clarified, “Publications suggesting that our diesel production is high in Sulphur content are mischievous and baseless attempts to tarnish our organization’s image.” He refuted claims that reduced diesel prices were linked to quality issues, asserting that Dangote’s diesel surpassed imported standards by up to 80%.

Regarding assertions that medium-level Sulphur diesel is solely for off-road use, Chiejina debunked this, emphasizing the reliability and integrity of Dangote’s production processes over the past two decades.

The statement underscored the refinery’s capacity to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand while contributing to international markets, highlighting the reduction in diesel prices as a reflection of market dynamics and the company’s commitment to national interests.

With a daily production capacity of 650,000 barrels, Dangote Industries reasserted its dedication to producing premium-quality petroleum products that exceed global benchmarks. The company dismissed any insinuations of substandard diesel production and reiterated its focus on maintaining excellence in the industry.

