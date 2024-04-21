Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has warned of potential industrial action if the Federal Government does not exempt aviation agencies from the directive mandating a 50% deduction from their internally generated revenue (IGR).

This ultimatum was issued in a communiqué following the National Economic Council meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, attended by all 17 affiliates of ATSSSAN.

ATSSSAN reiterated its plea for exempting aviation agencies from the 50% IGR deduction under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, emphasizing that these agencies are not profit-oriented and rely on funds for safety and security operations.

The association cautioned that if the federal government insists on the deduction, which would further strain the agencies’ financial state, they may instruct aviation workers to strike until the directive is reversed.

Last year, the Federal Government directed a 50% automatic deduction from the IGR of federal government-owned enterprises, prompting concerns from ATSSSAN about the impact on aviation agencies.

ATSSSAN also expressed concerns about private airlines obstructing employees’ unionization, citing constitutional and international labor rights violations.

The association urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to enforce employees’ right to unionize and called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to facilitate dialogue among stakeholders, including non-compliant airlines and labor unions.

During the meeting, ATSSSAN addressed various issues affecting workers’ welfare, working conditions, and career progression within government-owned aviation entities.

