Aviation

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

By: Peter Okafor

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has warned of potential industrial action if the Federal Government does not exempt aviation agencies from the directive mandating a 50% deduction from their internally generated revenue (IGR).

This ultimatum was issued in a communiqué following the National Economic Council meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, attended by all 17 affiliates of ATSSSAN.

ATSSSAN reiterated its plea for exempting aviation agencies from the 50% IGR deduction under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, emphasizing that these agencies are not profit-oriented and rely on funds for safety and security operations.

The association cautioned that if the federal government insists on the deduction, which would further strain the agencies’ financial state, they may instruct aviation workers to strike until the directive is reversed.

Last year, the Federal Government directed a 50% automatic deduction from the IGR of federal government-owned enterprises, prompting concerns from ATSSSAN about the impact on aviation agencies.

ATSSSAN also expressed concerns about private airlines obstructing employees’ unionization, citing constitutional and international labor rights violations.

The association urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to enforce employees’ right to unionize and called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to facilitate dialogue among stakeholders, including non-compliant airlines and labor unions.

During the meeting, ATSSSAN addressed various issues affecting workers’ welfare, working conditions, and career progression within government-owned aviation entities.

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

