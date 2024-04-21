“All DMW artists would be moved to Nine+ Records – Davido Reveals

April 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Davido has made a significant change as he partners with UnitedMasters to establish his new label, Nine+ Records.

According to the deal, Davido will lead artist development and A&R responsibilities for a lineup of Nigerian talents.

Consequently, his former record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), has been officially dissolved.

Taking to his X page, Davido clarified that all artists currently under DMW will now be transferred to Nine+ Records.

He stated, “All DMW artists would be moved to Nine+ Records …. Clearing the air!”.

Some of the notable artists currently signed to DMW include Dremo, Yonda, Peruzzi, Idowest, DJ Ecool, Danagog, B-Red, Deekay, May D, Deinde, Ayanfe, Liya, Morravey, SayTheyCallMESG, and Logos Olori.(www.naija247news.com).

