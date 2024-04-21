Access Holdings to Conduct N365bn Rights Issue Fully Digital

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, has announced plans to conduct a fully digital N365 billion rights issue aimed at fortifying its capital base, supporting expansion, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the financial sector.

In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the holding company disclosed its intention to raise a combined capital of up to $1.5 billion through equity, quasi-equity, and debt issuances.

Speaking at the second Annual General Meeting of the Holdco, the chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, highlighted the pivotal role of digital technology in the capital-raising exercise. He emphasized leveraging digital platforms to democratize investment decisions, allowing shareholders to participate conveniently through their mobile phones.

Aig-Imoukhuede reminisced about Access Bank’s 2004 capital-raising effort, underscoring the company’s readiness to tackle the current challenge. He encouraged minority shareholders to seize the opportunity to participate in the rights issue, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the capital-raising exercise.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Bolaji Agbede, outlined the utilization of the proceeds, with a significant portion allocated to Access Bank to meet regulatory capital requirements and support strategic investments in African subsidiaries.

The move towards a digital rights issue reflects Access Holdings’ commitment to innovation and inclusivity in its capital-raising initiatives, leveraging technology to enhance shareholder participation and transparency.

