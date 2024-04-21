Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Access Holdings to Conduct N365bn Rights Issue Fully Digital

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, has announced plans to conduct a fully digital N365 billion rights issue aimed at fortifying its capital base, supporting expansion, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the financial sector.

In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the holding company disclosed its intention to raise a combined capital of up to $1.5 billion through equity, quasi-equity, and debt issuances.

Speaking at the second Annual General Meeting of the Holdco, the chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, highlighted the pivotal role of digital technology in the capital-raising exercise. He emphasized leveraging digital platforms to democratize investment decisions, allowing shareholders to participate conveniently through their mobile phones.

Aig-Imoukhuede reminisced about Access Bank’s 2004 capital-raising effort, underscoring the company’s readiness to tackle the current challenge. He encouraged minority shareholders to seize the opportunity to participate in the rights issue, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the capital-raising exercise.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Bolaji Agbede, outlined the utilization of the proceeds, with a significant portion allocated to Access Bank to meet regulatory capital requirements and support strategic investments in African subsidiaries.

The move towards a digital rights issue reflects Access Holdings’ commitment to innovation and inclusivity in its capital-raising initiatives, leveraging technology to enhance shareholder participation and transparency.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Ondo 2024: Chaos and Protests Mar APC Governorship Primary
Next article
Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Ondo 2024: Chaos and Protests Mar APC Governorship Primary

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Revenue Deduction Directive

Aviation 0
The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria...

Nigeria’s Paper Industry Contribution Surges to N398.8bn in 2023, Despite Digital Disruptions

Manufacturing 0
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the...

Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Prohibit Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Manufacturing 0
  Manufacturers represented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading