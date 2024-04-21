Abia Police Arrest Officer For Shooting Businessman Over Bribe

April 21, 2024.

In a tragic turn of events, a police corporal identified as Obagi Njok has been detained following allegations of fatally shooting a businessman named Emmanuel Okocha in Abiriba community, Ohafia Local Government Area.

According to reports from residents of Abiriba, the incident occurred along the MCC Abayi-Aba road on Friday, where officers from the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly demanded a bribe from Okocha. When he refused, Njok reportedly fired the fatal shot.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer Maureen Chinaka issued a statement, revealing that Njok was attached to the Abayi Police Division. Chinaka assured the public that necessary disciplinary measures had been initiated against the accused officer.

“The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated,” the statement read. “Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences.”

Chinaka also emphasized that the Abia State Police Command condemns the incident, expressing condolences to the deceased’s family and assuring stakeholders of transparency throughout the proceedings.

“The Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law,” Chinaka affirmed. “We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers.”. (www.naija247news.com). (www.naija247news.com).

