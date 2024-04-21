Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Abia Police Arrest Officer For Shooting Businessman Over Bribe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a tragic turn of events, a police corporal identified as Obagi Njok has been detained following allegations of fatally shooting a businessman named Emmanuel Okocha in Abiriba community, Ohafia Local Government Area.

According to reports from residents of Abiriba, the incident occurred along the MCC Abayi-Aba road on Friday, where officers from the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly demanded a bribe from Okocha. When he refused, Njok reportedly fired the fatal shot.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer Maureen Chinaka issued a statement, revealing that Njok was attached to the Abayi Police Division. Chinaka assured the public that necessary disciplinary measures had been initiated against the accused officer.

“The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated,” the statement read. “Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences.”

Chinaka also emphasized that the Abia State Police Command condemns the incident, expressing condolences to the deceased’s family and assuring stakeholders of transparency throughout the proceedings.

“The Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law,” Chinaka affirmed. “We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers.”. (www.naija247news.com). (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Police arrest suspects over death of young man in Abia
Next article
Management of Plateau State University Shut Down Institution Over Deadly Attacks
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Wike was allowed into national caucus meeting – Senate Minority Leader, Moro

Naija247news Naija247news -
PDP Minority Leader Clarifies Reasons for Wike's Attendance at...

I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said he recommended...

There’ll be ups and downs, but we’re working to stabilise naira — CBN

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said the apex...

“Reno Omokri Criticizes Peter Obi Again, Claims Lagos LG Chair Has More Achievements in Governance”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticised the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why Wike was allowed into national caucus meeting – Senate Minority Leader, Moro

Political parties 0
PDP Minority Leader Clarifies Reasons for Wike's Attendance at...

I recommended Peter Obi to Atiku in 2019 — Reno Omokri

Political parties 0
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said he recommended...

There’ll be ups and downs, but we’re working to stabilise naira — CBN

News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said the apex...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading