2027: Atiku, Wike re-strategise as PDP battleground shifts to congresses

PDP Power Struggle Shifts to State Congresses as Damagum Retained as Acting National Chairman

Following the National Executive Committee’s decision to retain Ambassador Umar Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the focus of the party’s internal battle has now turned towards the upcoming State congresses.

Sources indicate that Damagum’s continued leadership, amid attempts to replace him, has intensified efforts to control the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Loyalists aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who strongly support Damagum, see his retention as a victory over backers of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who sought his replacement.

The contest for party control now shifts to the critical Ward, Local Government, and State congresses, where governors and influential party figures will vie to secure or gain control of key party structures.

Political Dispute

Amid a political dispute between Wike and his successor, Similaye Fubara, over party control in Rivers State, tensions are running high. FCT Minister Wike has vowed to protect the party’s structure in Rivers State, while Fubara seeks to assert his authority as governor.

A PDP NEC member, speaking anonymously, emphasized the grassroots nature of party politics and the need for strategic planning, stating, “This is just one battle; there are more ahead. We must strategize for the state congresses.”

Strategic Moves

Wike’s loyalists are reportedly mobilizing to consolidate recent gains and ensure strong representation in the upcoming congresses. They are focused on influencing the composition of committees responsible for organizing the congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels.

Dr. Katch Onanuju, a PDP chieftain from Imo State aligned with Wike, dismissed claims of anti-party actions by Wike and emphasized the need for sincere party leadership during the congresses. He highlighted the importance of fair processes to avoid internal crises within the party.

The looming state congresses represent a critical battleground for the PDP, with rival factions seeking to assert control and shape the party’s direction ahead of future electoral contests.

