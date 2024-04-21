Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

2024 UTME: JAMB sanctions official for directing Muslim candidate to pull hijab

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sanctioned one of its officials in Lagos for directing a female candidate to remove her hijab before entering the examination hall.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This came as JAMB said the conduct of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, which commenced on Friday, 19th April, 2024, “had been seamless as over 1.2 million candidates would have successfully taken the examination by Monday.”

Read Also: There’ll be ups and downs, but we’re working to stabilise naira — CBN

Report had emerged that a candidate donning hijab was asked to remove her headcover during the accreditation process before being allowed into the examination hall at Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos.

The development has been trailed by controversies, as some adherents of a particular religious faith rose against the action.

Reacting to it in a statement on Sunday, the board which said such action was not in line with its rules, explained that the official was issued sanction to serve as a deterrent to others, who might wish to toe the same line going forward.

In the statement, tagged:”Re: Lagos Centre Stops Hijab-wearing Candidates”, through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin,JAMB regretted said it regretted the incident.

JAMB’s statement reads in full:”The attention of the Board was drawn to an unfortunate incident at the Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos, where it was reported by Muslim News of Sunday, 21st April, 2024, and other platforms, that a candidate donning hijab was asked to remove her headcover during the accreditation process before being allowed into the examination hall.

“The Board deeply regretted the incident and, on investigation discovered, that this particular incident or others in the past, is not linked to any of its examination guidelines but rather a product of the misplaced priority of some of the Board’s accredited partners or officials who claimed ignorance of the Board’s guidelines on accreditation, which ensures that all candidates are screened allowing only female officials to screen female candidates before allowing them to gain entrance into the hall.

“This situation was instantly addressed by a senior official of the Board at the centre and the candidate in question allowed in after the usual checks with her hijab.

“However, since ignorance of the law is not an excuse, the officials have been appropriately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others, who might wish to toe the same line going forward.

” It’s worthy of note that the Board, as a national institution, has no policy barring candidates from sporting the religious paraphernalia peculiar to their religious persuasions as these are the facts of everyday life in Nigeria, which everyone should have been familiar with by now.

“Furthermore, the Board assures the general public that this issue would be properly investigated, as it had done in past incidents, to prevent a recurrence and nothing would be swept under the carpet.

“The Board is committed to the discharge of its statutory role of ensuring that suitably-qualified candidates are selected for admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions and would not allow anything or anyone to detract it from the pursuit of this noble goal.

“Meanwhile, the conduct 2024 UTME, which commenced on Friday, 19th April, 2024, had been seamless as over 1.2million candidates would have successfully taken the examination by Monday. “

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Why Nollywood actresses hardly have happy relationships – Stella Udeze
Next article
Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

Nigerians don’t deserve me, I’m quitting music — Rapper Vic O declares

Naija247news Naija247news -
Renowned Nigerian singer and rapper Vic O has made...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Govt Secures $2.25 Billion World Bank Loan Amid Nigeria’s $87.38 Trillion Public Debt

Analysis 0
The Nigerian government, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun,...

You’re impostors, APC tells anti-Ganduje’s ‘ward excos’

Political parties 0
Kano APC Ward Executive Committee Denounces Alleged Suspension...

Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: ‘We don’t have to be negatively competitive,’

Nollywood 0
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has reached out...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading