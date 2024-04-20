Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her joy in a video as she sets out to enjoy an all-expense paid vacation days following her demeaning experience.

It is recalled that her online presence skyrocketed following Pastor Paul Enenche’s public confrontation regarding an alleged false testimony.

In her latest Facebook upload on Saturday, Veronica announced her trip to Port Harcourt for an all-expenses-paid vacation arranged by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

Veronica Nnenna’s second video addressing the public showcased her excellent grammar and composed demeanour, leaving a positive impression on many viewers.

“Hey guys! It is your girl Anyim Vera at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja traveling to porthacourt City for the all expense paid vacation at Portland Resorts. All thanks to Mr. Azubuike Ihemeje,” she captioned the video.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”
Next article
Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Recruitment Information

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has expressed concern over the...

Secretary-General appoints James T. Bot of Nigeria United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mr. Bot has more than 20 years of experience...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Food Inflation 0
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Recruitment Information

Business News 0
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has expressed concern over the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading