Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

April 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her joy in a video as she sets out to enjoy an all-expense paid vacation days following her demeaning experience.

It is recalled that her online presence skyrocketed following Pastor Paul Enenche’s public confrontation regarding an alleged false testimony.

In her latest Facebook upload on Saturday, Veronica announced her trip to Port Harcourt for an all-expenses-paid vacation arranged by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

Veronica Nnenna’s second video addressing the public showcased her excellent grammar and composed demeanour, leaving a positive impression on many viewers.

“Hey guys! It is your girl Anyim Vera at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja traveling to porthacourt City for the all expense paid vacation at Portland Resorts. All thanks to Mr. Azubuike Ihemeje,” she captioned the video.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...