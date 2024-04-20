Menu
U.S. to Withdraw Troops from Niger, Sources Confirm

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

The United States is set to withdraw its military personnel from Niger, according to a source familiar with the matter, signaling a shift in diplomatic relations. The decision follows discussions between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger’s leadership.

As of last year, there were slightly over 1,000 U.S. troops stationed in Niger, operating from two bases including Air Base 201 near Agadez, which cost over $100 million to establish. This base has been pivotal in targeting Islamic State militants and al Qaeda affiliates in the Sahel region since 2018.

Niger underwent political upheaval last year with a military coup, altering its stance towards former Western allies like the United States and France. The ruling junta terminated military agreements and fostered closer ties with Russia, signaling a strategic shift.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops will involve ongoing discussions to determine the process, though diplomatic and economic ties between the U.S. and Niger are expected to continue despite this military shift.

Earlier reports by The New York Times indicated that over 1,000 American military personnel will depart from Niger in the coming months, reflecting the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.

The recent political changes in Niger have triggered concerns about democratic governance in West and Central Africa, with several countries experiencing coups in recent years, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Nigerian court adjourns Binance and executives’ tax evasion trial to May 17
Chad Air Force Chief Orders U.S. to Cease Activities at Army Base, Letter Reveals
