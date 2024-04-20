Menu
"Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse – Mary Njoku

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress, producer, content creator, Mary Njoku, has given her opinion regarding DNA test.

According to her claims, men carry out DNA tests as a way to avoid responsibility for their children.

The legendary actress made this bold claim via her Instagram page after seeing the controversy surrounding DNA testing.

She stated that for the results to be confirmed, the man must have carried out the test in at least three different hospitals to ascertain the accuracy.

According to Mary Njoku, many hospitals misdiagnose a lot of illnesses and the probability of doing so for a DNA test is not far fetched.

The actress believes that a real man who loves his children and is not afraid to carry out his familial duties will carry out multiple tests to make sure he is not discarding his blood children.

She said:

“Oga! Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse? Consider seeking second and third opinions. Misdiagnosis is very common. What if you are wrong?”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

