”Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse – Mary Njoku

April 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress, producer, content creator, Mary Njoku, has given her opinion regarding DNA test.

According to her claims, men carry out DNA tests as a way to avoid responsibility for their children.

The legendary actress made this bold claim via her Instagram page after seeing the controversy surrounding DNA testing.

She stated that for the results to be confirmed, the man must have carried out the test in at least three different hospitals to ascertain the accuracy.

According to Mary Njoku, many hospitals misdiagnose a lot of illnesses and the probability of doing so for a DNA test is not far fetched.

The actress believes that a real man who loves his children and is not afraid to carry out his familial duties will carry out multiple tests to make sure he is not discarding his blood children.

She said:

“Oga! Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse? Consider seeking second and third opinions. Misdiagnosis is very common. What if you are wrong?”. (www.naija247news.com).

