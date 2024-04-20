Secretary-General appoints James T. Bot of Nigeria United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros

Mr. Bot has more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian affairs and response, development, project management, business development and peacekeeping

NEW YORK, United States of America, April 20, 2024/ — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed James T. Bot of Nigeria as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros, with the host Government’s approval. His start date is tomorrow.

Mr. Bot has more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian affairs and response, development, project management, business development and peacekeeping. He currently serves as Head of Service of Civil Affairs in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Prior to this, Mr. Bot headed the Relief, Reintegration and Protection Section of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Before joining the United Nations, he worked in the African region with non-governmental organizations, including CARE International, Oxfam GB and Médecins Sans Frontières.

He holds a law degree from the University of Jos, Nigeria, and a master’s degree in human rights and democratization from the European Inter-University Centre in Venice, Italy.

